Streamline party affairs, Puvvada to leaders

Khammam: With the General Elections nearing and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directing the party MLAs and Ministers to stay put in their constituencies, the party leaders in erstwhile Khammam district are chalking out plans to reach out to the public.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, after attending the party general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, held a meeting with party legislators and leaders and discussed measures to streamline the party affairs.

TRS (BRS) floor leader in Lok Sabha, Khammam MP, Nama Nageshwar Rao, district party in-charge Nukala Naresh Reddy, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, Ramulu Naik, K Upender Reddy, M Nageswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudan, Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bhadrachalam in-charge Tellam Venkata Rao attended the meeting.

Sharing the details of the meeting with Telangana Today on Wednesday, the Minister informed TRS (BRS) cadres and leaders would now focus on next Assembly elections and initiate steps to strengthen the party at grassroots level in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts to ensure victory in the elections.

Ajay Kumar stated that as suggested by the Chief Minister all the leaders would be available to the people at the field level and the party ranks all the time and would sensitise the voters with the aim of winning the elections. While being accessible to the party activists and public the cadres and leaders, care would be taken to avoid disputes. Extensive programmes would be taken up to make the public aware of the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS (BRS) government.

Likewise, the legislators were told to see that all the pending works completed, to lay the foundation stones for the proposed works immediately and to make new work proposals wherever required, in coordination with the officials, Ajay Kumar said.

The Minister informed that in the coming days there would be an influx of leaders and cadres into the TRS in the district from other political parties. “Our aim is to win all the ten Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district and we would take up an action plan in that direction” he noted.