RTC bus rams into auto-rikshaw, 13 injured in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Thirteen passengers of an auto-rikshaw were injured after it was rammed by a RTC bus at Govuru village of Cahandooru mandal on Monday and condition of three persons is said to be critical.

The State-run bus associated with Nizamabad-2 depot was on its way to Nizamabad from Yellareddy and auto-rickshaw was going from Muttakunta to Varni when the bus hit the auto at Govuru village.

All the 13 passengers of the auto were injured while three of them suffered fractures, who were sent to Nizamabad GGH hospital for treatment by the police. The victims belong to Kurnapally and Muttakunta villages, said the police.

