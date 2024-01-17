| Ruhaniyat To Be Presented On Jan 28 In Hyderabad

The festival will be presented at Taramati Baradari Amphitheatre, Gandipet.

Sivasri Skandaprasad, Volley Nchabeleng

Hyderabad: Ruhaniyat is back with its 23rd consecutive year with several never seen before artists and forms, both from across India and abroad. The festival will be presented at Taramati Baradari Amphitheatre, Gandipet on January 28.

Artists from countries like Brazil, Scotland, Indonesia, South Africa, and Bangladesh will be part of Ruhaniyat for the first time along with artists from countries that have been part of the festival before, like Taiwan, Egypt, Turkey, and the Republic of Tuva.

From India, unique first-time presentations include the legend of Mhasu from Jaunsar, Uttarakhand, Thaali Sur of Daang from Maharashtra, Mandulodu from Telangana, a first-ever curated production of Baba Bulleh Shah compositions, as well as presentations of Tamil and Kannada mysticism among others.

Artists schedule:

The Blissful World of Tamil Mystics- Sivasri Skandaprasad and Group

Through the eyes of Kabir- Prahlad Singh Tipanya and Group

Secret Path of Javanese Masters to Peace- Ida Lala (Indonesia)

Ubuntu- The spirit of togetherness- Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng (South Africa)

Invoking the Feminine Force- Gondhal, Jagar, Bharud of Maharashtra: Nandesh Umap and Group

Qawwali- Timmu Gulfam and Group