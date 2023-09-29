| Running Away From Chasing Stray Dogs Boy Dashes Into Rtc Bus In Cheriyal Town Of Siddipet District

The CCTV footage of a stray dog attack on Ansith went viral on social media. He was seen running across the busy Cheriyal road to escape from the chasing stray dogs. Luckily, the boy escaped with injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Siddipet: A 12-year-old boy sustained injuries after he dashed into a moving RTC bus while trying to run away from a pack of stray dogs in Cheriyal town on Friday.

The boy Ansith Reddy had a miraculous escape as he hit the bus and fell aside, but he sustained injuries on his face and hands. The bus also came to a screeching halt following the sudden incident. A few days ago, the same p[ack of dogs bit his father Srikanth Reddy too at the same spot.

The citizens have requested the civic authorities to carry out a drive to shift the dogs from this street.