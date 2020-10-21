Running faster, feeling fresher, says Shikhar Dhawan

“I have been playing for 13 years, and this is the first (back-to-back hundreds). So, really happy,” said Dhawan after the unbeaten 106 off 61 balls

By | Published: 7:08 pm 7:26 pm

Dubai: In rampaging form, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season.

Dhawan has scored two consecutive IPL hundreds, the first to achieve the feat, and slammed two fifties as well, making it a season to remember for him so far. “I have been playing for 13 years, and this is the first (back-to-back hundreds). So, really happy,” said Dhawan after the unbeaten 106 off 61 balls, albeit in a lost cause against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

“I keep my mindset quite positive. Just look to score runs, and not think pitch is doing this or that. I play with courage. I am not afraid to get out,” he added dissecting his approach to batting.

“We were lucky we got so much time off so it allowed me to refresh myself both mentally and physically. I am running faster, feeling fresher.” The start of the tournament wasn’t all that great for him but Dhawan said even when he wasn’t getting a big score, he was hitting the ball as well as one can.

“I was hitting the ball well but I wasn’t converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that, you take that confidence into the next game,” he said.