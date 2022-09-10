Russian Education Fair 2022 in Hyderabad, Warangal on September 11 and 12

Hyderabad: Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Cultural Department of Russian Consulate in South India, in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants is organising Russian Education Fair 2022 in Hyderabad and Warangal on September 11 and 12 respectively.

Representing Russian medical and engineering universities the second part of the 20th edition of the fair will be held in Hotel Green Park, Hyderabad on September 11. The fair will be open from 10 am to 5 pm and entry is free. It will also be held in Hotel City Grand, Warangal on September 12, according to a press release.

The universities represented in the fair include Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI Moscow, Kursk State Medical University and Moscow Aviation Institute.

Indian students, who cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and having a minimum of 50 per cent marks (40 per cent in the case of SC/ST and OBC students) in the relevant core subjects/degrees, can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in medicine in Russia, it said.

There were no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia. Depending upon the university, and the place of study, the course fee can range from US$ 3500 to US$ 6000 per year for courses in English medium, the press release said. For details about the fair, students can call: 92822 21221 / 99511 77044.