Ruthwik, Sandeep slam centuries in HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

PNV Sreekar

Hyderabad: R Ruthwik slammed 170 while M Sandeep Raj scored 150 as their side Medak District posted 518 in 85 overs against Manchester in the B Division two-day league, on Tuesday.

In another match, S Vamsi (154) and Y Sai Chand (120) hit hundreds as Khammam District posted 526 runs in 87.3 overs against HPS B team.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1:

Secunderabad Nawabs 98 in 34.5 overs (Praneeth Raj 6/16) lost to Balaaji CC 99/2 in 15 overs; Sri Chakra 45 in 18.5 overs (Amith Kumar Singh 5/21) lost to Deccan Wanderers 47/0 in 6.1 overs; Green Turf 96 in 24.4 overs (Rishi Stalin 4/30, Aryan Reddy 5/26) lost to Gouds XI 99/4 in 26.1 overs; Hyderabad Titans 182 in 58.4 overs (Anirudh Ms 82, B Rilasa Reddy 63; Khush Agarwal 3/58, P Bala Velankani Reddy 4/58) lost to Sayi Satya 186/7 in 31.4 overs (P Ishan Narayana 5/48); Kosaraju 122 in 45.1 overs (Vivek 3/12) lost to Classic 127/1 in 18.2 overs (Karan Patnayak 59no, Anshul Modi 61no); Charminar 259 in 67 overs (Wafi Kacchi 53, Nomaan Ahmed 72, Mirza Abdul Rahman Baig 69; Sankalpa Sinha 3/50) vs National 91/4 in 29 overs; Agarwal Seniors 312/8 in 65 overs (PNV Sreekar 106; Aabhijay V 4/83) vs Venus Cybertech; Oxford Blues 254 in 57.5 overs (G Prem 103, Ronit Singh 64; G Dinesh Balaji 3/37, M Karthik 3/35) vs Brothers XI 48/0 in 10 overs; Medak District 518 in 85 overs (M Sandeep Raj 150, R Ruthwik 170, K Sridhar 62, Satyam M Krishna 4/49) vs Manchester; Galaxy 305 in 80.1 overs (V Shiva Keerth 66, Darsh Mohan Lal 69, Keerthi Pranav 54; AR Surya 4/77, Mohd Arshad 3/34) vs Karimnagar District 18/0 in 9 overs; Warangal District 212 in 55 overs (Ganesh Nayak 76) vs Hyderabad Blues 83/1 in 27 overs (A Pratap Singh 51batting); Visaka 447 in 81 overs (Shiv P 85, K Vishal 112, K Mahesh 68no; Abhishek Singh 3/78, Lakshya Jain 4/113) vs MCC 19/0 in 4 overs; Raju CC 324 in 88.4 overs (N Nihl Reddy 128, Kalyn K 65, M Varun Tej 64; V Subash Chandra 3/16) vs Adilabad District; Jai Bhagwathi 296 in 55.2 overs (Saaransh Sharma 86, Syed Waseemuddin 60no; A P Sai Reddy 4/42) P Varun 3/79) vs Ours 73/3 in 27 overs; Vijay Hanuman 347 in 87.1 overs (S Vikas 128, Abdul Samad 58) vs Mega City 19/0 in 8 overs; Future Star 264 in 59.5 overs (Avik Dixit 70, Divesh Bajaj 53; Syed Arafat Tabrez 3/59, Arjun Nakka 3/18) vs Crown 66/1 in 24 overs; Khammam District 526 in 87.3 overs (Vishal Yadav 61, S Vamsi 154, Y Sai Chand 120, Bunny 54; Sahil Sisodia 4/78) vs HPS B.