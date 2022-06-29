Rythu Bandhu: Over Rs 1,820 crore deposited in 36.3 lakh farmers accounts

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has deposited a total Rs 1,820.75 crore into the bank accounts of 36.3 lakh farmers for the ninth season of ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme as on Wedneday. Since the launch of the scheme, Rs 50,448 crore were provided to farmers under the scheme in the last eight tranches while Rs 7,508 crore would be provided in the ninth tranche.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in the Ministers’ Quarters here, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy rubbished the allegations by the Opposition parties and stated that about 92.5 per cent of beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu scheme were small and marginal farmers with less than 10 acres land. He demanded that the BJP government at the Centre should implement Rythu Bandhu scheme across the country.

The Minister alleged that the BJP-ruled States were ignoring farmers’ welfare and have been allocating less budget that the national average of 6-6.5 per cent of the State budget. The TRS government has allocated 11.5 per cent to 12 per cent of the budget for agricultural and allied sectors.

He alleged that the Modi government had failed to address the issues being faced by farmers in the country. Rather than doubling the income of farmers, he stated that the union government’s decisions resulted in doubling of farm input expenditure. He stated that the union government is continuing to create one obstacle or the other to avoid purchasing paddy from Telangana.

“If the BJP-led government at the Centre has any morality left over, it must release pending amount of Rs 7183.71 crore due to Telangana since the State formation,” he demanded.

Niranjan Reddy ridiculed the BJP State leaders’ demanding for implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Telangana and pointed out that the Prime Minister’s native State of Gujarat itself was not implementing the scheme. Further, the premium paid for the crop insurance was higher than the claims being accepted and amount being reimbursed. He said the State government was studying the crop insurance scheme being implemented in West Bengal and other States, to come up with a better crop insurance scheme.

On the occasion, the Minister launched AEO mobile app meant to help the Agriculture Extension Officers to maintain details pertaining to farmers and crops being cultivated among others. He advised the officials to encourage farmers to cultivate horticultural crops especially during the Yasangi (Rabi) season between October and May. He also wanted them to conduct field visits and interact with farmers to sensitise them about cultivation of remunerative crops.