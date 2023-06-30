Rythu Bandhu: Rs 1,131 crore remitted to farmers’ accounts

An amount of Rs.1131 crore was remitted to 6,64,717 bank accounts of farmers on Day 4 of the Rythu Bandhu disbursal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs.1131 crore was remitted to 6,64,717 bank accounts of farmers on Day 4 of the Rythu Bandhu disbursal as its 11th installment in the State on Friday, according to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

He informed that the State government had so far deposited Rs.4377.42 crore as Rythu Bandhu assistance this season. The total assistance paid as Rythu Bandhu to the farmers so far will amount to Rs.72,190 crore.