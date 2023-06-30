CM KCR’s rule is golden era for tribal people in TS: Harish Rao

The distribution of patta pass books for podu lands was like a dream come true for tribal people, the Finance Minister said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule is a golden era for tribal people in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said.

The distribution of patta pass books for podu lands was like a dream come true for tribals as the decades-old problem was solved permanently by the Chief Minister. In the last 60 years, only three lakh acres of podu lands were distributed, but the BRS government is distributing over four lakh acres of podu land to tribals at one go and it is like a festival for tribals, he said.

Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed patta pass books for podu lands here on Friday. Addressing the gathering, he said podu cultivators in Kothagudem got nearly one third of the four lakh acres of podu lands distributed across the State.

Along with pattas, the podu farmer’s details would be entered into Dharani portal. They would also be given Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity, subsidised seeds, fertilisers and drip irrigation sets like all other farmers, Harish Rao said.

Steps would be taken to withdraw police cases booked against podu farmers following their clashes with forest personnel in the past, by taking the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. Podu farmers would also be eligible to receive compensation in case of vagaries of nature, he said.

The Congress, in its 2009 election manifesto, had promised to upgrade thandas into gram panchayats but failed to do so. However, Chandrashekhar Rao kept his promise by upgrading 2,471 thandas and gudems into gram panchayats for their self-rule, the Minister said.

Numerous welfare initiatives have been launched for the benefit of the tribal communities in the State by the BRS government. The government enhanced ST reservation to 10 percent. With increase in reservation, over 500 tribal students were getting MBBS admissions every year. The government also created tribal districts like Kothagudem, Asifabad, Mulugu and Bhupalpally. 22 women residential degree colleges, 95 Gurukul colleges for tribal students set up in the last nine years whereas only 91 colleges were set up in the last 65 years by the previous governments, he said.

Residents in agency villages used to suffer from seasonal and water borne diseases during monsoon in the past. Now with the distribution of safe drinking water with Mission Bhagiratha the problem was solved, Harish Rao noted.

Previous governments used tribals for votes and never cared for them. But the Chief Minister looked after tribals and fulfilled their desire and Chandrashekhar Rao has to be blessed in the next elections, he added.