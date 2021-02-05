‘Rythu Vedikas’ to help farmers tide over their problems: Eatala

Rythu Vedikas would provide the much-needed platform for farmers to sit and discuss issues related to growing crops and price for farm produce, he said.

By | Published: 12:33 am

Warangal Urban: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has called upon farmers to pull together in an organised manner to achieve empowerment that has been made possible with the State government trying to make agriculture a profitable occupation through its schemes and programmes, Rythu Vedikas would provide the much-needed platform for farmers to sit and discuss issues related to growing crops and price for farm produce, he said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Rythu Vedika at Kamalapur mandal centre in the district on Thursday.

Addressing the farmers, Rajender said the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was taking several measures to make farmers financially sound. “About 70 per cent of the 135 crore people in India are dependent on agriculture sector directly or indirectly. Telangana is not an exception to this. Keeping this in view, the Telangana government introduced many schemes for the welfare and empowerment of farmers. The government is constructing the Rythu Vedikas to provide a platform to farmers to discuss various issues related to farming and marketing of their produce,” he added.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that they were constructing a total of 40 Rythu Vedikas in the district. “As many as five Ryhtu Vedikas were constructed in Kamalapur mandal alone,” he said and added that the Vedikas would also house the office of the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEOs). “The AEOs will take part in the discussions at the Rythu Vedikas and give suggestions to the farmers on farming and other issues. The government will also provide the videoconferencing facility at the Vedikas in the days ahead,” he added.

Earlier, speaking after inaugurating Malyala cluster’s ‘Rythu Vedika’ in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Rajender said that farmers of Telangana were also supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws at Delhi. “However, our farmers have this sense of security because of Chandrashekhar Rao who is always there to help them. But the Central government’s decisions and farm laws are likely to push the farming sector in crisis. Farmers will face difficulties if the Food Corporation of India (FCI) does not purchase paddy. On the other hand, there is a possibility of an increase in farmers’ suicides with the Central government’s new laws,” Rajender added.



