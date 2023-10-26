Saamajika Saadhikara Yatra should pave way for victory of poor: Jagan

Importance his government had accorded for SC, ST, BC and Minorities had created history not only in the state but also in the country, said YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File Photo

Guntur: The Saamajika Saadhikara Yatra –social empowerment journey–launched by the ruling YSR Congress Party should highlight the social justice meted out by the state government during the past four years and pave way for the poor man’s victory in the fight against the bourgeois in the coming days, according to Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reacting to the launch of the yatra which was launched simultaneously from all the three regions–Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra on Thursday, he said that the importance his government had accorded for SC, ST, BC and Minorities had created history not only in the state but also in the country. His government had given their development in social and political sectors as a matter of right and during the past 53 month period, payment of Rs 2.38 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer to 75 percent of these communities proved it, he tweeted.

Jagan also pointed out that his was the only government which provided 50 percent of the nominated posts to these communities through a legislation and did not backtrack despite opposition from some quarters.