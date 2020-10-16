Sachin Tendulkar questions Chris Gayle’s exclusion from playing XI

He played his first match of the season when Kings XI Punjab took on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hyderabad: With more than 13,000 T20 runs under his belt and over 300 matches of experience, 41-year-old Chris Gayle was warming the benches until Thursday. He played his first match of the season when Kings XI Punjab took on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Making his presence felt, the towering Universe Boss scored a half-century as his side finally ended their five-match losing streak to win their second match. While their coach Anil Kumble revealed that Gayle was unhealthy a week ago where he was supposed to play his first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, a player like Gayle will make it to the playing XI from the start of the tournament.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too wondered what kept him out of the side for so long. The master blaster took to twitter writing, “Good to see @henrygayle back and scoring a wonderful 53. Wonder what @lionsdenkxip were thinking by leaving him out all this while. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020.”

Good to see @henrygayle back and scoring a wonderful 53. Wonder what @lionsdenkxip were thinking by leaving him out all this while. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/OeTPWbC5t3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2020

