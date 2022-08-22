Saidanima stepwell gets fresh makeover as HMDA continues restoration mission

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:53 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to restore stepwells in and around the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has now started restoring the Saidanima stepwell near Tank Bund.

Presently, cleaning of the stepwell is underway and tons of debris and garbage accumulated over a period of years in it is being removed.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the Saidanima stepwell was being restored and that works were underway.

“Ongoing cleaning and restoration works at Saidanima stepwell by @HMDA_Gov,” he tweeted, adding pictures of the work as well.

Ongoing cleaning and restoration works at Saidanima stepwell by @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/Zfr56v5f6P — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 22, 2022

The Choutuppal stepwell, Bansilalpet stepwell, Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli and Shiva Bagh Baoli are some stepwells that are being restored by the HMDA. These stepwells are important for ground water recharging, apart from having historical significance.