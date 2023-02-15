Saikatha Lingam installed in Sangareddy

The Vidyapeetham opened the Shivalingam for darshan on Wednesday evening while Abhisekham on Shivalingam will be allowed to perform on Maha Sivarathri day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Saiktha Shivalingam

Sangareddy: Devotees from Sangareddy and neighbouring districts will have an opportunity to offer prayers at a unique Shivalingam on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri this year with the Sri Jyothirvastu Vidyapeetham installing a 19.5 height Saikatha Shivalingam made with sand.

Mixing the sand with a tonne of jaggery and a tonne of limestone powder, the Vidyapeetham made the Shivalingam using 361 tonnes of sand from river Godavari at Bhadrachalam and various rivers and sea. Inspired by sand Shivalingas located in Kanchi and Rameshwaram, Dr Maheshwara Sharma Siddanthi had decided to celebrate Shivarathri at Vidyapeetham in a unique way.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Maheshwara Sharma Siddanthi said the sand was brought from Gokarnam, Mahabalipuram, Mahabaleshwar, Kaleshwaram and various auspicious places over the months. The work began on January 8 and was completed on Wednesday. The Vidyapeetham opened the Shivalingam for darshan on Wednesday evening while Abhisekham on Shivalingam will be allowed to perform on Maha Sivarathri day from 5.04 am on Saturday to 6.41 am on Sunday.