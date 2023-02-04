MYK Strikers make it to quarterfinals of Hyderabad Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: MYK Strikers emerged top of the Group C with 766 after scoring 185 points in the round five at the Season III of the Koncept Hyderabad Premier Golf League held in the city on Saturday.

Top two teams from each group entered into the last eight and the knockout stage.

J Narshimha Raju, Shravan Karpuram, Bhushan B and Ram Musunuri scored 30 points to adjudge MYK Strikers as top scoring team of the day. “Now that the line has been drawn and our last performance showed what we can do, it definitely sets the bar higher but also makes our opponents wary of the Strikers “said Murali Yadama, owner of the MYK Strikers.

Team Synthokem Swing Kings who scored 769 points was the overall high scoring team. The next round will be played at the Hyderabad Golf Club on February 8.

Qualified teams: Group A: 1 Sama Angels (757), 2 Meenakshi Mavericks (739); Group B: 1 Synthokem Swing Kings (769), 2 Lahari Lions (754); Group C: 1 MYK Strikers: 766, 2 Team Alpha (700); Group D: 1 MYSA (744), 2 Swans (702).