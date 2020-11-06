Samantha Akkineni turns host with Sam Jam

The show is going to premiere on Aha on November 13

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Samantha Akkineni has been a busy lady before, during and after the lockdown. During this time, she has experimented with new concepts — whether it was a chat show on wellness and health, making chemical- free cleaning agents, or nurturing microgreens and veggies.

Now she hopes to explore her hosting capabilities with her maiden Telugu talk show Sam Jam. “It’s an extension to my career,” she says. The actor admits that she had to put her heart and soul into it. “Hosting a show is not a joke.

Sometimes I thought of abandoning it midway and run away. But there was heart and purpose behind producing it. The synonym for Sam Jam is happiness. We have seen tough times with employees getting sacked, and families getting shattered.

The show is quite relevant now. So gradually it became stronger as I took up the challenge,” says Samantha. She admits that the pandemic has given her an opportunity to spend more time with family. “I’m grateful for the small things.

The focus has increased on work. At the same time, the health of our near and dear has become a top priority. It looked like there is no way forward during these seven months, but I am happy to see all my industry friends and people,” she adds.

Nandini Reddy, director of the talk show shares that she had a tough time handling things on the sets. “It’s a challenging and unique experience directing a talk show of this kind. It’s been a unique and amazing learning experience.

Sam Jam team is one of the best in the country. There is an amazing crew all around us. And I could focus on what I was supposed to do. We had some crazy on set experiences. Sometimes, I thought I should slap someone or run somewhere,” she laughs.

What’s interesting is that Sam Jam’s technical team has worked on several talk shows in Bollywood like Koffee With Karan and Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is going to premiere on Aha on November 13.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .