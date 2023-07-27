Samantha takes ice bath for 6 minutes under 4 degrees celsius in Bali

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently savoring a blissful vacation in the picturesque island of Bali. The actress, known for her stunning beauty and stellar performances in the film industry, has been delighting her fans with breathtaking photos and exciting updates from her tropical escapade.

Amidst her exotic Bali adventure, Samantha recently shared a captivating picture that has left her fans in awe. In the social media post, the actress can be seen fearlessly plunging into an ice bath, defying the sweltering summer temperatures, as she immerses herself in icy waters with a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to enjoy her vacation in Bali, her fans eagerly await to see the actress is Kushi and Citadel.