Samosa Singh continues its footprint expansion In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Indicating the company’s aggressive expansion, Samosa Singh announced the opening of its QSR in Sarath City Mall, Kondapur Road.

The location of this Samosa Singh quick service restaurant is strategically located outlet and will help the brand to run offline/online events resulting in more visitors to both the QSRs and the mall, a press release said.

The newly launched outlet will have a variety of options such as kachori, dahi bhalla, and various chat which are bestsellers after samosas. In addition, they will also have scrumptious desserts like gulab jamun, rabdi, and ras malai.

Shikhar Veer Singh, Founder, Samosa Singh said, “this new outlet in Hyderabad is a destination where our ideology for the brand Samosa Singh started.” Nidhi Singh, Co-Founder Samosa Singh said, “ Samosa Singh is on the journey to lead the Indian snack market and our team worked tirelessly to create this vibrant space that reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer experiences.”