Accommodations and Startups redefine housing for Young Professionals

The company currently has one enormous property, equivalent to the size of five typical co-living spaces combined, strategically located in Kondapur.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 10:56 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues to attract a diverse workforce, accommodations are partnering with startups to offer an enticing blend of affordability, convenience, and community living. One such accommodation is Boston Living, co-founded by Aditya Surneni and Surya Reddy.

“We partner with startups in Hyderabad to deliver exceptional housing solutions seamlessly aligning with the unique requirements of the burgeoning business, ” said Aditya.

As newcomers embark on their professional journey in Hyderabad, they extend a warm welcome, presenting them with affordable accommodation options that blend the comforts of a high-end business hotel with top-notch amenities.

For startups, the brand has crafted a diverse menu of flexible payment terms and an array of accommodation categories to cater to their specific needs.

“While their initial plans may encompass a brief stay of up to seven days, it’s heart-warming to witness how the co-living space’s vibrant community and high spirited atmosphere inspire them to extend their tenure,” he added.

Boston Living specializes in accommodation services for a wide range of startups in Hyderabad, including tech companies, e-commerce businesses, e-learning ventures, and AI-driven startups. Speaking about the rent Aditya said, “traditionally, employees handle their accommodation expenses independently.

Some companies provide accommodation support for the first 7 to 10 days when a new team member arrives. After this initial period, employees often choose to continue their stay, managing their accommodation costs themselves.”

The accommodation goes beyond the basics by tailoring its accommodations to IT professionals. Alongside standard amenities like Wi-Fi and housekeeping, they offer exclusive co-working spaces and dedicated work areas within the property.

Additionally, they provide a range of leisure facilities, including game rooms, a fully equipped gym, a football turf, and on-site dining options for relaxation and recreation. The company’s pricing structure is designed to accommodate a wide range of needs.

They offer four distinct categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with rates spanning from Rs 11,000 taxes to Rs 55,000 taxes. This pricing flexibility aligns with the unique requirements of different startup categories, catering to both budget-conscious individuals and those seeking more luxurious options.