Samsung Galaxy S21 may not work with older Gear wearables

The Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Gear 2, and Galaxy Gear 2 Neo are among the affected devices, as well as the Gear S and Gear Fit.

By | Published: 12:57 pm

New Delhi: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series phones next month and a new report has claimed that the upcoming smartphones may not work with several smartwatches and fitness trackers owned by the company.

A notification in the Samsung Members app (via GalaxyClub) has warned users that the firm’s early wearables will no longer be compatible with its 2021 smartphones.

“The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured through app updates alone. Therefore, older Samsung Gear wearables can no longer be used in conjunction with new Samsung smartphones (from the year of publication 2021),” the translated notification read.

Meanwhile, users with these wearables should be able to continue using them in conjunction with current Samsung phones.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch a month earlier this time, more specifically on January 14. Samsung’s flagship series will feature the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.