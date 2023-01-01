Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner

05:42 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Who could forget the little Anjali from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Well, the little girl isn’t little anymore. Sana Saeed, who portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in the film, announced her engagement with boyfriend Csaba Wagner on social media.

In a video she shared on her Instagram handle on Sunday, Csaba can be seen proposing to Sana as he went down on his knees. Sana then flaunted her ring in the video. The video was captioned with a slew of emoticons.

Celebs including Tanuj Virwani, Parzaan Dastur and several others, congratulated the new couple in the comment section. Netizens also flooded her Instagram feed with heart emojis.

Sana and Csaba have reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time now. According to his Insta bio, Csaba is a sound designer and works in Los Angeles.

Apart from KKHH, Sana also starred in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and shows like Nach Baliye 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others. The actor has been away from showbiz and limelight for the past few years, but keeps an active presence on social media.