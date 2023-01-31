Sandoz announces Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

The centre will initially have a workforce of 800 employees. In a phased manner, the workforce would be increased to approximately 1,800 people in the near future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:57 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Affirming Hyderabad’s top position in the pharmaceutical sector and as an ideal investment destination, pharma major Sandoz announced the setting up of its Global Capability Centre in the city to provide support for their worldwide knowledge services.

The announcement was made after Sandoz CEO (Designate) Richard Saynor, CEO (designate), Chief Scientific Officer Claire D’Abreau-Hayling, Sandoz Development Centre India Head Vandhana Singh and Naveen Gullapalli, Head, Novartis Corporate Centre, met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce & IT and Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences & Pharma, Government of Telangana also attended the meeting.

Sandoz already has a development centre at Genome Valley engaged in cutting edge R&D facilities. The team also informed the Minister that they are adding a state-of-the-art laboratory focused on automation in the GV facility.

During the meeting, the Minister gave a presentation on the Pharma City project and highlighted the value proposition for companies like Sandoz. He invited Sandoz to consider setting up a large manufacturing Centre in Hyderabad.

“I’m delighted that Sandoz has chosen Hyderabad to set-up their global capability center. Hyderabad boasts a top-notch business environment backed by the state, with a strong emphasis on the life sciences industry. Hyderabad is already home to Novartis and has grown into the second largest location for the company, we are looking forward to a similar patronage and association with Sandoz,” the Minister said.