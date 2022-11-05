Sangareddy: 60 KGBV students take ill after breakfast; Six officials suspended

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Students are being shifted to hospital in an auto in Narayankhed of Sanagreddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: As many as 60 girl students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Narayankhed fell ill after having breakfast on Saturday.

The students were served a recipe made with puffed rice as breakfast. Hours after having this, the students complained about stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. The staff rushed them to Area Hospital Narayankhed in ambulances, autos and other private vehicles. All the students were admitted to the hospital.

The students alleged that the puffed rice had insects in them. They were served ‘rava kesari’ sweet which was also had the insects. When nearly 100 students out of 337 in the hostel ate the food, a few them started complaining of pain, following which the others refused to have the food.

District Educational Officer N Rajesh, who visited the institute, has suspended six staff including the special officer Rajeshwari.

Rajesh said they would initiate serious action against the culprits after a thorough inquiry into the incident. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayathri Devi has set up a medical camp on the premises of the hostel after the incident. The students were recovering by evening. Their condition was stable.