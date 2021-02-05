Sangareddy: Additional Collector Rajarshi Sha accepts Green India Challenge

Municipal Commissioner Ameenpur Municipality Sujitha threw the challenge to him after planting a sapling in Ameenpur a few days ago

Sangareddy: Accepting the green challenge, Young IAS officer and Additional Collector (Local bodies) Sangareddy Rajarshi Sha has planted a sapling at his camp office in Sanagreddy. Municipal Commissioner Ameenpur Municipality Sujitha threw the challenge to him after planting a sapling in Ameenpur a few days ago. Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has launched the movement of the green challenge movement to encourage the people to plant the saplings to contribute to the gree cause. Accepting the challenges, lakhs of people across the nation and other parts of the world have planted saplings.

