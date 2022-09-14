Sangareddy: Apartment society comes to rescue of bereaved family

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Sanagreddy: The Aparna Breeze apartment welfare society came to the rescue of the family whose lone breadwinner has committed suicide due to financial problems at Indresham village of Patancheru Mandal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Inspector Patancheru N Venugopal Reddy said that Anil Rana committed suicide by hanging at his rented house on Monday. After coming to know the struggles of Anila Rana’s wife Malti Devi and their children from the Inspector, the residents of Aparna Breeze Society have joined hands to gather funds.

Within 48 hours after the incident, Society’s Secretary Singuluri Sai Kumar handed over the Rs 5 lakh cheque to the relatives of Malti Devi from the hands of the Patancheru Inspector on Wednesday.

Reddy has appreciated the gesture of the Aparna Breeze Society. He has called upon the people to draw inspiration from them to support people those who were in serious need.