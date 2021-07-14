Sangareddy boy breaks TV, Sonu Sood’s tweet leaves tweeple into laughter

A seven-year school-going kid in Sangareddy in Telangana could not resist his anger after watching his favourite star Sonu getting thrashed by a hero in a film.

Would you imagine actor Sonu Sood as an on-screen hero after watching him donning the roles of baddie in almost every film he acted in his career? But you wouldn’t mind watching him as a on-screen protagonist after all the philanthropic work he has done throughout the pandemic in his real life.

He wanted Sood to be shown as a hero and questioned why he is portrayed as a villain in cinemas after he saved millions of lives during pandemic. The boy immediately broke the television set at his home and the news was eventually made the headlines of news channels.

Later, a video clip of the news that was posted on Twitter caught the attention of the actor himself. And the reply from Sonu Sood left tweeple in splits. The actor replied “Arrreee, Don’t break your TVs, His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now.”

Arrreee, Don’t break your TVs,

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now 😆😆 https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

