Sangareddy: Couple killed, two children seriously injured in road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:30 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Sangareddy: A couple died in a road accident on Rajiv Rajadhari near Pragnapur Town and their two children have sustained serious injuries on Thursday.

The deceased were Sridhar and Latha of Gajwel town. They were proceeding towards Pragnapur from Gouraram when Sridhar lost control over steering and hit the car to road divider.

The car jumped another side of the road hit a car an oncoming car. The death was instant for both of them.

