Sangareddy: Hare Krishna Cultural Centre to come up in Kandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is perofrming Bhumi Puja for Hare Krishna Cultural Centre at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the proposed Hare Krishna Cultural Centre and Temple will play a key role in protecting the Indian heritage, culture and practices.

Addressing the gathering after performing Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Cultural Centre and Temple on the premises of the Akshaya Patra Foundation Mega-kitchen at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Sunday, the Minister recalled the social and religious services of the Hare Krishna Movement.

He further said that the Telangana government in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation is serving meals to 65,000 people every day. Rao said that they have opened the serving of Rs 5 meals in 18 government hospitals in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation which received an overwhelming response.

Talking about the spiritual activities of the Hare Krishna Movement, the Minister said that participation in religious activities will give peace of mind which will eventually have multiple impacts on society.

Assuring to extend all support to Hare Krishna Movement and Akshaya Patra Foundation in all their activities, the Minister said that he will support them as an individual and as a Minister in State government. To mark the Bhumi Puja Ceremony, an Yagna and Purna Huti was performed by Rutviks.

An exhibition was put up on the proposed by Hare Krishna Cultural Centre. The program began with the chanting of the most auspicious Hare Krishna Maha Mantra by hundreds of devotees as part of the programme organised Japa Marathon on Sunday morning.

President ISKCON Bangalore and Chairman Akshaya Patra Foundation Madhu Pandit Dasa, President Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, and others were present.