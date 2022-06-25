Sangareddy: Medicos stages protest at MNR Medical College

The second year and first year MBBS students are staging a protest at MNR Medical College in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The second-year and first-year MBBS students of MNR Medical College located at Pasalwadi near Sangareddy have staged a protest on Saturday accusing the management of demanding Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from each student for lacking attendance during the previous academic year. They said that the management was refusing to issue the hall tickets for writing the examination and demanding them to pay the fee due to pay in the coming August.

The students alleged that they could not attend the classes because of Covid-19. The MBBS students said that the management will charge Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 fines per day for skipping class. The students, who staged a sit-in in front of the Medical College gate, have raised slogans against the management and demanded justice. Agitated over the non-issuing of hall tickets, several parents have also arrived at the college to pay the demanded fee.

Meanwhile, the students said that the labs in the college were having no apparatus. Due to the lack of facilities in the hospital connected to the Medical College, the Medicos said that the hospital was not getting sufficient patients which was also hitting their practice. The students and parents have demanded the State government intervene in the matter to do justice to the students.