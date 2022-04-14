Sangareddy: PD Act invoked against four seasoned ganja smugglers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:37 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Sangareddy Police are handing over the proceedings of PD Act to one of four smugglers in Sangareddy jail on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Sangaredy Police have invoked the provisions of the PD Act against the four seasoned ganja smugglers who were caught transporting 992 Kgs of ganja near Sadasivapet the last December.

They were sent for remand in Sangareddy Jail since then. When the police explained to Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao about their involvement in ganja smuggling, the collector has issued orders invoking the PD Act against them.

The Sadasivapet police have handed the orders to ganja peddlers Abdul Rehaman, Sheik Ameen, Altaf Ahmed, and Mushtaq Ahmed of Malegaon in Maharastra State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .