Sangareddy Police crack rape-murder case

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy Rural Police cracked the mystery surrounding the rape and murder of an unidentified woman whose body was found on the outskirts of Pasalwadi near Sanagreddy on December 17.

The victim was Miriyala Joythi (40) of Rajampet near Sangareddy and a native of Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Sanagreddy DSP A Balaji said that the accused, Vadde Chinnaiah, of Nagasamudram in Vikarabad district, had lured the woman on December 14. She was taken to a farm near the Narsapur crossroad, raped, and strangled to death. Based on the evidence found at the crime scene, the DSP said Inspector Shivakumar and Sub-Inspector Srikanth had identified the accused as Vadde Chinnaiah. They nabbed him on Saturday morning at Isnapur near Patancheru who was later remanded.

