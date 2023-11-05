Sangareddy police raids belt shops, illegal gas refilling centres

The police were also carrying out search operations on illegal refilling of gas cylinders at Pechergadi village of Kohir Mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Liquor seized from belt shop in Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police are keeping a strict vigil on liquor sales in belt shops. They raided a belt shop being run in Zaheerabad town and seized 44 litres of liquor. The police were also carrying out search operations on illegal refilling of gas cylinders at Pechergadi village of Kohir Mandal. The Police seized over 100 cylinders and 40 gas-filling pipes from the trader. A case has also been registered.

Following directions of Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, the Sangareddy police have been inspecting belt shops to check sale of liquor and also illegal refilling of gas cylinders. The SP warned those involved in such illegal trades to and said the police would take strict action against such persons.