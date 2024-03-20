140 liters of liquor worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Adilabad

Jainath Inspector D Sainath and Sub-Inspector Purushottam said that both Sai from Gimma and Santosh of Mediguda villages were booked for allegedly operating the shops by flouting norms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 07:27 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Police seized 140 liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor by conducting raids on two belt shops or unauthorised outlets of wine in Gimma and Mediguda villages of Jainath mandal on Wednesday. The value of the alcohol was assessed to be Rs 1 lakh.

Jainath Inspector D Sainath and Sub-Inspector Purushottam said that both Sai from Gimma and Santosh of Mediguda villages were booked for allegedly operating the shops by flouting norms.

Also Read Cyberabad Special ops team raids illegal liquor belt shops, seizes 197 bottles

The police warned that stringent action would be taken against organisers of the illegal belt shops and traders of Deshidaru or indigenous liquor smuggled from Maharashtra.