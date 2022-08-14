Sangareddy: Software employee ends life in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Representational image.

Sangareddy: A 25-year-old software professional committed suicide by hanging at his residence at Sri Nagar Colony in Patancheru on Sunday.

The victim was Cherukupally Pradeep of Narsapur in the Medak district. However, his family shifted to Patancheru a few years ago.

After completing his engineering, Pradeep got a job in an IT company. Depressed over the poor professional growth, Pradeep reportedly ended his life in his residence.

Following the complaint from Pradeep’s father Narasimhulu, the Patancheru Police have registered a