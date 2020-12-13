Sangareddy: Woman ends life over dowry harassment

Maheshwari reportedly ended her life unable to bear harassment by her husband, who allegedly used to demand additional dowry.

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Sangareddy: A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence at Yellreddypet of Thoguta mandal in Sididpet district on Sunday. The victim was identified as Manne Maheshwari, wife of Bhaskar.

Maheshwari reportedly ended her life unable to bear harassment by her husband, who allegedly used to demand additional dowry. Thoguta police registered a case and investigation is on.

