Sangareddy: Woman kills grandson to clear way for daughter’s second marriage

By | Published: 12:35 am

Sanagreddy: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman threw her one-and-half-year-old grandson into a tank on the outskirts of Sangareddy town on Friday, apparently to clear the way for her daughter’s second marriage.

The victim was identified as Yaswanth, son of Sujatha.

Sujatha’s husband died months before Yaswanth was born. Since then, Sujatha was reportedly in a live-in relationship with one Janardhan. When Janardhan told her that he would have married her if she did not have a son, the grandmother, Nagamani, decided to eliminate the boy.

Nagamani took the child on Friday morning and threw him into a tank. Sujatha had complained to the town police that her son was missing from her house in Rajampet area, following which police launched a probe. After going through the CCTV footage, the town police led by DSP A Balaji and Town Inspector Ramesh realised that Yaswanth’s grandmother was behind the crime. They have taken both Nagamani and Janardhan into custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .