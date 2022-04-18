Sanheeth, Ananya hog limelight in TSTA Tennis Tournament

Winners and runners-up with their trophies and certificates at the Sreenidhi Sports Academy.

Hyderabad: Third seed Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi defeated fourth seed Sujai Pothula 8-5 while Ananya Ankem crushed Aditi Paturi 8-3 in the finals of the U-12 boys and girls singles respectively of the TSTA-State Ranking Tennis Tournament for U-10, U-12 boy and girls at the Sreenidhi Sports Academy, Azzi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the U-10 boys category Sujai Pothula (1) downed Satya Parthiv C (2) 8-7, (7-3) and Dhrutee Gundu (2) defeated T Krishna Satya S 8-3 in girls category to emerge champions.

Results: Finals:

U-12: Boys: Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi (3) bt Sujai Pothula (4) 8-5; Girls: Ananya Ankem bt Aditi Paturi 8-3; U-10: Boys: Sujai Pothula (1) bt Satya Parthiv C (2) 8-7 (7-3); Girls: Dhrutee Gundu (2) bt T Krishna Satya S 8-3;

Semifinals: U-12: Boys: Sujai Pothula (4) bt Rudransh Raj (1) 8-7, (7-4); Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi (3) bt Y Lenin Reddy (2) 8-1; Girls: Aditi Paturi bt V Maddipatla 8-2; Ananya Ankem bt Tvisha Maheshwari 8-5; U-10: Boys: Sujai Pothula(1) bt Deepak Reddy Gade 8-1; Satya Parthiv C (2) bt Nirvaan Sai Margana (3) 8-6; T Krishna Satya S bt Neha Mar Reddy (1) 8-4; Dhrutee Gundu(2) bt Pujyaram Reddy Oruganti 8-3.

