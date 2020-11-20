Sanitation a key element for progress

World Toilet Day is a United Nations observance that celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation.

The students of grade IX presented a special assembly on November 19 on the “International Sanitation Day” also called World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day is a United Nations observance that celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve sustainable development goals, water and sanitation for all by 2030. Flood, drought and rising sea levels are threatening sanitation systems – from toilets to septic tanks to treatment plants.

It is a day that seeks to engage and educate people and their communities worldwide to encourage support for sanitation-related issues and to break the stigma around sanitation. The silence around the issue of toilets and sanitation has deadly consequences. Everyone must have sustainable sanitation, alongside clean water and handwashing facilities, to help protect and maintain our health security and stop the spread of deadly infectious diseases.

Toilets can help us to fight climate change too! Wastewater and sludge from toilets contain valuable water, nutrients, and energy. Sustainable sanitation systems make productive use of waste to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy. It is a day to raise awareness about all people who do not have access to a toilet despite the human right to water and sanitation. It is a day to do something about it. Clean and safe toilets are prerequisites for health, dignity, privacy and education.

