Sankranti rush chokes toll plazas in Telangana

A large number of people are expected to start from Telangana for their hometown in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Heavy rush was witnessed at various toll plazas on National and State Highways in Telangana, as homeward-bound people started from Hyderabad for Sankranti. At Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal, the traffic flow increased significantly from Tuesday late evening leading to traffic jam. The authorities at the toll plaza have taken up special measures keeping in view increase in rush by mid-night. A large number of people are expected to start from Telangana for their hometown in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Out of 14 counters at Panthangi toll plaza, 10 were allocated to vehicles heading towards Vijayawada and four counters for vehicles going towards Hyderabad. The traffic at the toll plaza moved at snail’s pace at all the counters including in FASTag lanes. Meanwhile, Korlaphad toll plaza also witnessed rush of vehicles from Tuesday evening. Out of 12 tool counters, eight counters were allocated for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada. Police also deployed towing vehicles at some places along the NH 65 to immediately clear vehicles that breakdown to avoid traffic jam.

