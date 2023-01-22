Sara Ali Khan celebrates with NGO kids on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

"Happiest Birthday Sushant (red heart and cake emojis). I know what making other people smile meant to you."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput remembered the actor on his 37th birth anniversary. The actor celebrated the birth anniversary of the late actor with the children of an NGO. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sara shared a glimpse in which she cut birthday cakes.

Sharing the video, Sara captioned the post, “Happiest Birthday Sushant (red heart and cake emojis). I know what making other people smile meant to you.” “And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on. Jai Bholenath (sic),” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara also wrote, “Thank you @sunilarora_ @balashatrust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do.”

Earlier in the day, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant, had shared pictures on the occasion. Sharing the candid photos of the duo on Instagram, Rhea captioned the post, “(infinity sign) +1. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was featured in several hit films such as MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and Chhichhore. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, released on OTT, opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.