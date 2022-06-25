Saravana, Shashank pair emerges champion at Yonex-Sunrise U-13 Badminton Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies and certificates at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s doubles pair of Girivasan Saravana Kumar and Shashank Vanamala bagged top honours in the U-13 boys category of the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking Badminton Tournament held at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy, Ameenpur, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Saravana Kumar and Shashank defeated second seeded Bornil Akash Changmai and Sumit Sinha of Assam 21-12, 16-21, 21-18 in the summit clash.

Meanwhile in the boys singles, Bornil Akash Changmai from Assam downed Beat Neeraj Nair P S of Tamil Nadu 21-16, 21-9 to emerge champion.

Results (Finals):

U-13: Boys: Bornil Akash Changmai (ASM) bt Neeraj Nair P S (TN) 21-16, 21-9;

Girls: Rishika Nandi (DLI) bt Tanvi Patri (ORI) 21-15, 5-21, 21-14;

Doubles: Boys: Girivasan Saravana Kumar/Shashank Vanamala (TS) bt Bornil Akash Changmai/Sumit Sinha (2) (ASM) 21-12, 16-21, 21-18;

Girls: Laksha N D/Diksha S R (TN) bt Shaina Manimuthu/Hithaishree L Rajaiah (KTK) 21-15, 18-21, 21-15.