Sarpanch’s husband arrested for attacking two persons in Ameenpur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

DSP Patancheru Bheem Reddy is producing the accused before media in Patancheru on Wednesday evening.

Sangreddy: Pathalavath Ravi, husband of Ilapuram Tanda Sarpanch in Ameenpur Mandal and three others were alleged to have beaten up two persons while they were videographing some illgeal construction work going on at a land belonging to them on Wednesday morning. Ravi allegedly took out a licensed revolver the victims were carrying in their pocket and threatened to shoot them when the Ameenpur Police have rushed to the spot and rescued them from the hands of the attackers.

The Police took Pathlavath Ravi, his accomplice Vadithya Shankar, Pathlavath Sanjeev, and Rathala Kumar into custody on the charge of attacking the duo. The victims were MD Javeed and MD Wazeed of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad whose family was holding some lands at Ilapuram Tanda. Though there were court cases pending on the lands, DSP Patancheru Bheem Reddy told news reporters that Javed and Wazeed came to know that some persons took up illegal constructions in the said lands. Four other accused Babu, Hari, Raja, and Jaya Singh were at large.

Speaking to news reporters on Wednesday evening at Patancheru, DSP Bheem Reddy said that the accused Ravi and his accomplices were illegally selling the said lands by cheating the people. Since the news was published in a vernacular daily, Javeed and Wazeed came to Ilapuram Tanda to document the illegal construction works in their lands to present the same in court when Ravi and his accomplices attacked them. The DSP has clarified that there was no politics involved in the entire incident except the illegal encroachments of the lands. Since they were getting a host of complaints against Ravi, Reddy has said that they have launched an investigation. The Police have also recovered the revolver and seven live rounds of bullets, and the smartphone used by Ravi. Inspectors Srinivas Reddy,Venuguopa Reddy and others were present.

