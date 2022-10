Sarpanch found hanging in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Jagtial: Sarpanch of Mularampur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Sunchu Santhosh, died, allegedly by suicide on Sunday. The reason was yet to be known. Santosh was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village.

Villagers, who found the body, alerted the police, who shifted the body for autopsy, while a case was also registered. Santhosh is survived by his wife and two children.