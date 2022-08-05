Telangana: Rape attempt forced a female sarpanch to commit suicide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:14 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Kothagudem: In a twist in the death of a female sarpanch of Komatipalli thanda of Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district, two persons were booked by police for an alleged attempt to rape the woman.

It might be noted that the sarpanch attempted suicide in on Tuesday and died undergoing treatment on Thursday at a hospital in Khammam. Initially the reason for her extreme step was said to be family problems.

However, according to a complaint lodged with Sujatha Nagar police by the sarpanch’s mother Daravath Saidamma, a man Bhukya Naveen with the help of a woman Guguloth Bujji of the thanda tried to rape the sarpanch at the residence of Bujji on Tuesday afternoon.

An eye witness informed the thanda residents and the victim’s husband about the incident. The sarpanch, who felt insulted at the incident consumed poison and died after battling for life for two days. Police booked a case against Naveen and Bujji based on the complaint of Saidamma. Both the accused were absconding.

