Satish Reddy dares TPCC chief to take oath on sale of tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

BRS leader and State REDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy in Mulugu on Tuesday.

Mulugu: BRS leader and State REDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy has dared TPCC President A Revanth Reddy to take an oath at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad that he had not sold MLA tickets.

Addressing a press meet along with Mulugu BRS candidate Bade Nagajyothi here on Tuesday, he condemned Revanth Reddy’s protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday and said several ticket aspirants were asked to pay Rs.10 crore for each party ticket, along with an additional demand for 5 acres of land. “Prominent leaders, including Nagam Janardhan Reddy, have publicly accused Revanth Reddy of being involved in the sale of party tickets,” he said.

Issuing a challenge to Revanth Reddy, Reddy proposed that he visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple and solemnly swear as a witness before the goddess that he neither accepted money in exchange for party tickets nor received any financial gain from their allocation.

