Satvik, Deekshitha crowned champions of U-11 Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Andabatla Satvik and Modipalli Deekshitha emerged champions in the boys and girls categories respectively in the Telangana State Under -11 Chess Championship

Hyderabad: Andabatla Satvik and Modipalli Deekshitha emerged champions in the boys and girls categories respectively in the Telangana State Under -11 Chess Championship held at the G Pulla Reddy Memorial School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Satvik scored eight points from nine rounds as he stunned top seed Raihaan Zahid in 49 moves in the final round to clinch the title. Challa Saharsha settled for third spot with 7.5 points while Aryan Rudrapati scored seven points to be at fourth spot.

Meanwhile in the girls category Modipalli Deekshitha bagged top honours with 7.5 points from nine rounds. Thota Hrithika emerged runner-up with seven points. The winners of the tournament will represent the State in the upcoming National U-11 Chess Championship.

Teams: Boys: 1 Andabatla Satvik, 2 Raihaan Zahid, 3 Challa Saharsha, 4 Aryan Rudrapati; Girls: 1 Modipalli Deekshitha, 2 Thota Hrithika.

Results (Finals): U-11: Boys: Raihaan Zahid (7) lost to Andabatla Satvik (8); Challa Saharsha (7.5) drew with Aryan Rudrapati (7); Sree Rama Anjani Kumar (7) bt Pavan Karthikeya Varma (6.5); Ritesh Maddukuri (7) bt Charan Battu (6); Nithik Reddy Bhavanam (7) bt Satvik Gulakaram (6); Girls: Shivamshika G (7) drew with Modipalli Deekshitha (7.5); Aarohi Mathur (6) lost to Thota Hrithika (7); Hasini Kamabathula (7) bt Aaditri A Maheshwari (5.5); Sreesha Kandi (6) drew with Nirvi Jain (6); Krithika B (6.5) bt Aishwarya Narahari (5).