Satya bags twin titles at Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Satya Aspathi of GSM bagged twin titles emerging champion in the under-15 and 17 girls events of the 3rd Table Tennis For Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

All winners of the State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Satya Aspathi of GSM bagged twin titles emerging champion in the under-15 and 17 girls events of the 3rd Table Tennis For Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament At LB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

She cruised past Sushrutha Aniyah Anand of LFHSTTC 11-6,11-7,12-10 to clinch the under-15 title. In the under-17 final, she defeated fellow player from the academy Shresta Reddy 11-9,11-4,11-7 victory.

In the men and women’s singles final, Vansh Singhal of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM recorded similar 4-3 victories over R Santosh Kumar of SGUTTA and Nikhat Banu of RBI respectively.

In the mixed doubles final, GSM duo of Shresta Reddy and K Tarun rallied from two games down to defeat Devisree Yadav and Dr Chandrachud of SGUTTA 2-11,4-11,11-9,11-9,11-8.

Results: Final: U-11: Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) bt V Srineer Reddy (LFS Uppal) 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-6); Girls: Venkata Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt Doupati Avantika (SPARS) 3-1 (14-12,11-7,8-11,16-14); U-13: Boys: Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSTTC) bt G Pramaan (LFS Uppal) 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9); Girls: B Srividya (SPARS) bt K Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9); U-15 Boys: M Devansh Singh (LFHSTTC) bt V Manohar (GSM) 3-1 (12-10,11-3,5-11,12-10); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Sushrutha Aniyah Anand (LFHSTTC) 3-0 (11-6,11-7,12-10); U-17 Boys: K Tarun (GSM) bt M Rishabh Singh (SPHS) 3-1 (11-4,11-9,9-11,11-5); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Shresta Reddy (GSM) 3-0 (11-9,11-4,11-7); U-19 Boys: Trishul Mehra (WTTA) bt Jatin Dev (LFHS) 4-0 (13-11,12-10,11-9,11-9); Girls: Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt Kaavya (AWA) 4-0 (11-5,11-7,12-10,11-9); Singles: Men’s: Vansh Singhal (AVSC) bt R Santosh Kumar (SGUTTA) 4-3 (11-5,12-10,7-11,11-5,4-11,9-11,11-9); Women’s: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikat Banu (RBI) (4-3) (10-12,15-13,7-11,11-7,9-11,11-8,11-6); Mixed Doubles: Shresta Reddy/K Tarun (GSM) bt Devisree Yadav/Dr Chandrachud (SGUTTA) 3-2 (2-11,4-11,11-9,11-9,11-8); Inter Institutional: Men’s team: AG’s Office bt Postal (3-0), Women’s team: Postal bt AG’s Office (2-0).

