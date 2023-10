Ruchit wins Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament

06:54 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Ruchit Acharya of St Xavier’s Loyola School, Ahmedabad won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

He scored 11 points out of 12 rounds ahead of Yashraj Gajananrathi and Kavya Nirvana in second and third places with 10 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Ruchit Acharya, 2. Yashraj Gajananrathi, 3. Kavya Nirvana, 4. Harivardhan, 5. Ishika Aryanna, 6. Valanka Fernandes, 7. Arnav Chattnalli, 8. Sruti Viswanatha, 9. Sriraj Siddhartha, 10. Nanda Gopal;

Age group prize winners: U-15 Boys: 1. Ujan Alex Pramanik, 2. Anirudha V Patil; Girls: 1. Nitya Ranjan, 2. Anaya Nerella; U-13 Boys: 1. Datta Nihanth, 2. Rugved Reddy; Girls: 1. Navya, 2. Muriel Shanessa Fernandes; U-11 Boys: 1. Advay Bharathram, 2. Mannan Mohta; Girls: 1. Reshmitha Sai Dabburi, 2. Manasvi Indraganti; U-9 Boys: 1. Rayansh Lulla, 2. Yuvraaj Chaturvedi; Girls: 1. Lakshmi Karthika, 2. Varnika Nerella; U-7 Boys: 1. Advitiya AG, 2. Shivaay Chaturvedi; Girls: 1. Ishanvi Santoshkumar.