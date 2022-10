Satya clinches four titles at TS Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Satya Aspati ruled the roost clinching four titles at the State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

She bagged top honours in the U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 girls categories. Satya crushed K Shrestha Reddy 4-0 in U-17 category final. Later, she defeated Paluri Jalani 4-2 in the U-19 summit clash to emerge champion. Satya defeated Pragyansha Patra twice in the U-13 and U-15 finals with 4-1 and 4-2 respectively.

Results:

U-13: Boys: Final: M Dharma Teja bt V Manohar 4-2; Semifinals: M Dharma Teja bt Vevaan Bhatia 3-0, V Manohar bt P Sree Anish 3-0; Girls: Final: Satya Aspati bt Pragyansha Patra 4-1;

U-15: Boys: Final: Jatin Dev bt Shaurya Raj Saxena 4-1; Semifinals: Shaurya Raj Saxena bt Tarun Kedarnath 4-2, Jatin Dev bt Arush Reddy 4-3; Girls: Satya Aspati bt Pragyansha Patra 4-2; Semifinals: Satya Aspati bt Paluri Jalani 4-3, Pragyansha Patra bt B Sri Vidya 4-3;

U-17: Boys: Final: Jatin Dev bt K Tarun Kedarnath 4-0; Semifianls: K Tarun Kedarnath bt Arush Reddy 4-1, Jatin Dev bt Akshay Khajandar 4-0; Girls: Final: Satya Aspati bt K Shrestha Reddy 4-0; Semifinals: K Shrestha Reddy bt HS Nikhitha 4-1, Satya Aspati bt Pragyansha Patra 4-2;

U-19: Boys: Final: Kesavan Kannan bt Trishul Mehra 4-3; Semifinals: Kesavan Kannan bt M Rishabh Singh 4-3, Trishul Mehra bt Arush Reddy 4-1; Girls: Final: Satya Aspati bt K Ikshitha 4-2; Semifinals: K Ikshitha bt Palak Ghia 4-0, Satya Aspati bt Paluri Jalani 4-2; Men: Final: B Varun Shanker bt DR V Chandrachud 4-3; Semifinals: DR Chandrachud bt R Santosh Kumar 4-3, B Varun Shanker bt Kesavan Kannan 4-3; Women: Final: Nikhat Banu bt G Pranitha 4-1; Semifinals: Nikhat Banu bt N Bhavitha 4-0, G Pranitha bt M Monica 4-3;

U-17 Doubles: Boys: Final: Arush/Jatin bt Arthik/Shaurya Raj Saxena 3-2; Semifinals: Karthik/Shaurya Raj Saxena bt Rishabh Singh/Ishanth 3-2, Arush/Jatin bt Akshay/Srihan 3-0; Girls: Final: J Gauri/Ananya bt Nikhitha/Kaavya 3-1; Semifinals: Nikhitha/Kaavya bt Jalani/Pragyansha 3-0, J Gauri/Ananya bt Shrestha Reddy/Satya 3-0.